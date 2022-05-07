Would love to do another film with Saani Kaayidham team: Keerthy Suresh

CHENNAI: With her latest cinematic outing Saani Kaayidham, lead actor Keerthy Suresh yet again proved her mettle for handling challenging roles.

Released on Prime Video on May 6, the Arun Matheswaran directorial story narrates the heart-wrenching journey of Ponni, essayed by Keerthy Suresh.

Talking about working in the film, the National-award winning actress said, “I actually don’t know if Arun actually had me in mind when he wrote the script. But I think in one of the interviews, he recently said he did. I’m not sure about that. But he came and narrated the script to me. When he narrated, I had no clue about how the film was going to be or what genre it is. So it was just a blank narration that I had. It was blind. It was only after I started listening that I understood where this was going. As soon as I finished listening, I loved it. But I also had my doubts about the film because it wasn’t something in my zone. I thought when the director himself is so confident about me doing it, so I thought I should definitely try my chance doing this.”

Working with the team was a huge personal takeaway according to Keerthy. “ I loved working with the team and I said I definitely want to do another film with them. I even flicked the saree that I wore in the film. There were a lot of nice things to cherish. I knew a lot of people working with this new team beforehand. This whole experience was amazing,” she concluded.