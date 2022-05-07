Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara to tie knot next month?

CHENNAI: It is a well-known fact that actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other for a long time. The director often shares pictures of them being together on his Instagram handle. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the confirmation of their next stage of relationship.

While the duo kept the developments under wraps for a long time, Nayanthara recently acknowledged the engagement between them in a TV show. Recent reports suggest that the duo will tie the knot on June 9 at Tirupati, for which they visited the sacred land on Saturday to supervise the arrangements.