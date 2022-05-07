Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara to tie knot next month?

CHENNAI: It is a well-known fact that actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other for a long time. The director often shares pictures of them being together on his Instagram handle. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the confirmation of their next stage of relationship.
While the duo kept the developments under wraps for a long time, Nayanthara recently acknowledged the engagement between them in a TV show. Recent reports suggest that the duo will tie the knot on June 9 at Tirupati, for which they visited the sacred land on Saturday to supervise the arrangements.
Meanwhile, the director-cum-producer, through his social media handle, spelled out his version of statement for the Tirupati visit that read:
“#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi ! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster ! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings , love & support! All that we want is your love ❤️ & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! 😌😍😍❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 #Prayers & hard work 🙏🏼😇❤️."
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were both associated in the recently released film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.