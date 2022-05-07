Rahman, family visit Stalin after Khatija's wedding

CHENNAI: Legendary musician AR Rahman along with his family visited Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him for his daughter's reception.

Rahman's daughter Khatija was married to sound engineer Riyasdeen on May 5, reportedly at his music school premises in Ponneri. Their engagement took place on December 29 last year.

As the wedding was a low-key affair, Rahman has planned a reception at Gummidipoondi on May 10. He is also planning to invite famous personalities with Stalin being one of them.

Photo of Rahman's family with the Stalin's was posted in CM's official Twitter handle. Where the bride and groom presented a bouquet to Stalin's wife Durga.