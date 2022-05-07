Kapil Sharma, Kamal chat about Vikram, enjoy great camaraderie

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Kamal Haasan, who is in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film Vikram met Kapil Sharma on the sets of the latter’s chat show.
It looks like the feeling hasn’t sunk in yet for Kapil. The comedian shared an adorable post on his social media handle. In the pictures, Haasan looked dapper in a formal attire.
Sharing the post, Kapil Sharma captioned it as “When your dream comes true wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan what an actor n what a great human being.Thank you for gracing our show sir best wishes for #vikram love n regards always #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon”. (sic)
Kamal Haasan replied “,’Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team with great talents. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We wil also meet in between.” (sic)
Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram and Narain in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on June 3 in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.