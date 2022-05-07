Kapil Sharma, Kamal chat about Vikram, enjoy great camaraderie

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Kamal Haasan, who is in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film Vikram met Kapil Sharma on the sets of the latter’s chat show.

It looks like the feeling hasn’t sunk in yet for Kapil. The comedian shared an adorable post on his social media handle. In the pictures, Haasan looked dapper in a formal attire.

Sharing the post, Kapil Sharma captioned it as “When your dream comes true wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan what an actor n what a great human being.Thank you for gracing our show sir best wishes for #vikram love n regards always #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon”. (sic)