Director-producer CV Kumar’s next is titled after a Gemini Ganesan song

CHENNAI: Director-producer CV Kumar, who has delivered unique films like Soodhu Kavvum, Pizza and Maayavan among others through his banner Thirukumaran Entertainment is currently bankrolling a rom-com titled Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham.

The title is inspired from the song of the same name from Sivaji and Gemini Ganesan’s Paasamalar.

Raghav Mirdath, who worked as an assistant director to director Priya V is making his directorial debut and pens the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Talking about the film, the director said, “We have spoken about love in depth and what it is beyond the spark we get when we see a person of the opposite gender at first sight. The focus of the film is on how post-wedding love evolves like a butterfly, that travels across seasons. Filming has been completed and post-production work is currently underway.”

Kaushik Ram makes his debut as protagonist through this film. Taanakaran fame Anjali Nair plays the heroine. Heroshini plays an important role.

The film also stars Varghese Mathew, RJ Vignesh, Anita Sampath, Swaminathan, Soundarya Nanjundan, Jaya Swaminathan and others in important roles.

Gopi Jagadeeswaran is the cinematographer for the film. Leo John Paul is in charge of editing, while music is by debut composer Hari.