You must find a purpose in the work that you do: Tabu

With two National awards, a Padma Shri honour, several other accolades and an illustrious body of work by her side, one may wonder what keeps Tabu inspired and find passion in her work, every single day. The answer is pretty simple - to find a purpose in her work and work towards the goal.

Monotony can easily seep in a work environment of any nature but not for her as she sticks to her mantra of pursuing the purpose. She mentions, “In a profession you have to find a purpose which makes you go to work everyday passionately. And I think our profession (acting) is fortunately a space which provides you an opportunity to learn everyday and to work with different people everyday (in addition to playing different characters).”

Furthering her point, she says, “Everyone has their different perspectives (in a collaborative medium of filmmaking) and this automatically becomes a new experience for you which gets rid of the regular monotony. The hunger for growing in your own craft and journey as a creative person is the purpose which you have to go ahead with.”