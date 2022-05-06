Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu 1st single: Breezy love track sung by STR

CHENNAI: The makers of the upcoming Silambarasan TR-starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu released the first single from the film titled Kaalathukkum Nee Venum today.

The producer of the film, Vels Film International shared the lyrical video song and captioned the post, "Here is the Mesmerizing melodious first single #Kaalathukkum NeeVenum from @menongautham's #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu starring @SilambarasanTR_. Lyrics by @Kavithamarai An @arrahman Magic Produced by @VelsFilmIntl @IsharikGanesh #SilambarasanTR #VTK." (sic)

Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's first single in the album is a breezy soulful love track sung by STR himself accompanied by Rakshita Suresh for vocals. The lyrics for the song is penned by Thamarai.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and scripted by B Jeyamohan, VT marks STR's fourth collaboration with GVM and is touted to be an action-thriller that tells the life journey of a youngster.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, the film apart from STR also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, and Aangelina Abraham.

The film's cinematography is done by Siddhartha Nuni and Antony is the editor of the film.