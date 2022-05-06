Final schedule of Kavin’s Dada to resume later this month

The makers of Kavin and Aparna Das’s Dada had unveiled the first look poster of the film a few days ago. The first look became an instant hit. The latest is that the final schedule of the shoot will begin Chennai soon. “We are on a break currently and the shoot will begin in the third week of May. This will be the final schedule of the film and with that we will wrap up the talkie portions,” the director of the film Ganesh K Babu told DT Next.

The film also has veteran director-actor Bhagyaraj and actress Aishwarya playing on screen couple almost after three decades. “The film has been shaping up well and it has been fun working with them. Everyone on the sets seems to enjoy themselves. Despite being one of the legendary directors in Tamil cinema, Bhagyaraj sir keeps us all in our comfort zone. He enacts a scene in several variations and asks us which one would suit better,” added Ganesh. Produced by Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, Ezhil Arasu K handles the film’s cinematography while Jen Martin is the composer.