Director Lokesh overjoyed with Kamal's appreciation

CHENNAI: Lokesh Kanagaraj's dream came true when Kamal Haasan offered the young filmmaker to direct him in Vikram. It is a well-known fact that the Master director chose films as his career after being inspired by watching Kamal Haasan's films. As the film is all set to hit the screens on June 3, which is less than a month away, Lokesh took to social media on Friday and shared a picture of him with Kamal Haasan. He captioned the picture saying, "My penance of 36 years has been answered when Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan appreciated the director in me." This tweet gives away that the team of Vikram has watched the film's preview at Kamal's RKFI office and apparently a happy Kamal Haasan has heaped praises on Lokesh.

Vikram's music will be launched in Chennai on May 15 and the trailer in Cannes Film Festival. 'Vikram' has a star ensemble Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil, Narain, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, Maheswari, and Shivani Narayanan among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.