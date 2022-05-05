Mahesh Babu's film gets Twitter emoji ahead of release

CHENNAI: Ahead of the release, Mahesh Babu’s latest film gets a Twitter emoji; a first-of-its-kind for Telugu film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, directed by Parasuram, which is all set to release on May 12.

The upcoming action-comedy film's trailer that released on May 2 has garnered appreciation globally. This will be the actor's first theatrical release after two and a half years.

The latest development is that the Mahesh Babu-starrer gets a Twitter emoji.

The actor on Thursday, took to Twitter to express his excitement “Just trying out this new emoji ;) #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #SVPMania.”

The trailer has clocked over a whopping 30 million views since its release.

Jointly produced by 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film’s soundtrack is composed by Thaman and has cinematography by R Madhie.