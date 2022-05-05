Khatija Rahman gets hitched; father shares pics

CHENNAI: Musician and legendary composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman has married to Riyasdeen Riyan, a sound engineer.

AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his daughter's wedding. Khatija and Riyasdeen were engaged on December 29 last year.

Rahman has three children with Khatija being the eldest, his second daughter is Rahima and third son is Ameen. All the are making inroads into the music industry.

Apart from music, Khatija is also known for her bold take on dressing. She unequivocally said it washer choice to wear a burqa not her father's, and it wasn't a sign of oppression.