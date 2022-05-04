Vemal’s upcoming film titled Deiva Machan

Actor Vemal, who was last seen in Vilangu, a web series has signed a new film titled Deiva Machan. Directed by Martin Nirmal Kumar newcomer Neha plays the female lead. The first look of the film was released by Vijay Sethupathi on Wednesday. Divulging about the movie, director Martin Nirmal Kumar says, “Deiva Machan is set in the village backdrop with fantasy elements and family sentiment. We are confident that the audience will be in for a fun ride upon its release.” Produced by Udaya Kumar and Geetha Udaya Kumar of Uday Productions in association with MP Veeramani of Magic Touch Pictures, Camil J Alex is handling cinematography. Godwin is composing music and Ajeesh is in charge of the background score.