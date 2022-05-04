Koffee with Karan 7 to premiere on OTT platform soon

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had previously announced that his popular chat show Koffee with Karan won’t be returning, later posted yet another official statement saying that his show's new season will be out on OTT platform with more entertainment.

Host of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar said, “The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better.”

He had captioned the post, "EVEN MORE IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE😅". (sic)

Earlier today, Karan Johar shared a note on Instagram where he announced that Koffee With Karan will not be returning to television. It read, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning (sic)."