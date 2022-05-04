Creative differences mar Suriya 41 shooting schedule

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Suriya 41, directed by National-award-winning director Bala, has gone on the floors in south Tamil Nadu. The first schedule of the film was progressing at a rapid pace in Kanniyakumari with Suriya sporting a tan get-up for the project.

However, sources on the sets said on Wednesday morning that things didn't go as per plan, and heated exchanges between Suriya and Bala were witnessed. Following this, Suriya is said to have packed up and walked out of the shoot.

As per insiders, it seems that Bala was not in favour of Suriya simultaneously preparing for Vetrimaaran's film Vaadivaasal. Bala had seemingly taken out this frustration on Suriya on the sets of the film by suggesting some changes to his character. This didn't go down well with the actor who called it wraps and returned to Chennai," said a source close to the film unit to DT Next. The project marked the collaboration of Suriya and Bala after a long gap of 18 years following Pithamagan.

Rajasekara Pandian, the CEO of 2D Entertainment, which produces the film, denied the incident as baseless rumours. "The first schedule of the film was shot across Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari. The shoot has been progressing smoothly. The next schedule will begin in Goa in June," Pandian said.

Sources added that the first schedule was originally planned for 30 days. "However, due to the altercation, the schedule was cut short to 15 days. The makers are negotiating with Suriya and Bala to resume the shoot again without any hassles," the source remarked.