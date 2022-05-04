All is not well between Suriya-Bala on the sets of Suriya 41?

CHENNAI: Suriya's film with Bala went on floors in Kanniyakumari in March and has gone on to become the most anticipated project in Tamil. The film has Kriti Shetty and Mamitha Baiju as female leads while GV Prakash is composing the music .

The second schedule of the film was progressing at a rapid pace in Kanniyakumari with Suriya sporting a tan makeover for the project. However, sources in the sets, on Wednesday morning said that things didn't go as per plan and the set witnessed heated exchanges between Suriya and Bala. Following this, Suriya is said to have packed up the shoot and walked out.

Rajasekara Pandian, the CEO of 2D Entertainment denied this and called it a baseless rumour. "The first schedule of the film was shot across Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari. The shoot has been progressing smoothly. The next schedule will begin in Goa in June." The project marked the collaboration of Suriya and Bala after a long gap of 18 years.