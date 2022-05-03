Cinema

‘Things happen’: Rahman on Will Smith's Oscar slap

Sharing his experience of meeting Will Smith, AR Rahman reacted to it, saying, "He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen."
CHENNAI: This year's Oscar award was trending for various reasons and one of them was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for joking about wife Jada Pinkett.

The act done by Smith out of aggression was a huge debate in the film industry and even led him to be banned from attending the Oscars or any other Academy event for 10 years.

Weeks later after the debate subsided, music director AR Rahman, who attended the event, opened up on the issue, in a popular TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The ace music composer was shown an old picture of his with Will Smith.

Sharing his experience of meeting Will Smith, AR Rahman reacted to it, saying, "He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen."

Rahman also revealed his inspiration for music in the show and becoming a musician in the film industry.

Rahman was at the show to promote Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 as he composed music for the film. He was accompanied on the show by the film’s director Ahmed Khan and the star cast, including Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria.

