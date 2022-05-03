Singer Sonu Nigam joins ‘National language’ row

Joining this list, singer Sonu Nigam said that there was no mention of the same. “I don’t know where in the Indian constitution says Hindi is our rashtra basha (national language). As far as from my knowledge and the opinion of the scholars, there was no mention of that," said the Padmashri awardee in a response to a question by Sushant Mehta about the controversial topic ‘Hindi is our national language’.

“The order delivered by the Supreme Court is in English. Let people speak the language they want to..why are we after everybody saying ‘you have to speak this language or that language? Let it go..," he added.