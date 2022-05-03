Jai Bhim wins big at 12th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival

CHENNAI: Suriya's Jai Bhim, which wasn't considered for the Oscar race this year, despite nomination, won laurels at the 12th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022, by winning Best Film and Best Supporting Actor awards.

Actor Manikandan, who played the role of Rasakannu bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the film festival.

Written and directed by Tha Se Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a critically-acclaimed courtroom drama that follows a brave activist-lawyer (inspired by a real-life case handled by the retired MHC Judge K Chandru) who fights for justice when a poor tribal man (Manikandan) gets falsely accused of robbery, goes missing from the police custody.

Apart from Suriya and Manikandan, the film also stars Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan, Guru Somasundaram, Prakash Raj and Bala Hasan.

“#JaiBhim wins the Best Film & Best Supporting Actor awards at the #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival Thank you @dadasahebfest for the honour! Congratulations #Manikandan on winning the Best Supporting actor (sic),” tweeted Suriya’s production banner 2D Entertainment.