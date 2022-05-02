Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu promises one banger of a film

CHENNAI: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's trailer dropped on YouTube on Monday. The 2 minute 37 seconds long trailer was full of Mahesh Babu moments.

The trailer opens with a fight scene where Mahesh Babu says how money is inseparable from him. If the trailer is anything to go by, stunt sequences in the film are planned meticulously.

SVP looks to cater to Mahesh Babu fans as the trailer alternates between action, comedy and romance, and the 'Maharshi' actor scores in all of that. The trailer hints at the film being packed with all the commercial elements amply.

Written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Vennela Kishore. All the three songs composed by Thaman have turned out to be huge hits with Sid Sriram's Kalavathi standing out.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release date was moved to May 12 after the makers had initially planned a Sankranthi release.