Director Balaji Mohan to helm concept thriller Click Shankar

Filmmaker Balaji Mohan, who is known for helming Maari and Maari 2 with Dhanush, will be directing a thriller film titled Click Shankar. ‘Click’ refers to the sound of camera click as the lead character of Shankar Rebeiro is a cop with a photographic memory for sight, sound, taste, smell or feeling.

The film follows the story of Shankar, who has a rare condition called Hyperthymesia, which enables him to remember every event of his life, ensuring that the past is never quite behind him. The character-driven narrative is a perfect blend of action, humour and heart.

Commenting on the development, Balaji Mohan shares, “This film needed a unique vision for its treatment with the protagonist being an original, one-of-a-kind character. An amalgamation of something deep, dark & edgy being wrapped with humour to keep the audience guessing and at the edge of their seats till the end.”

He further mentions, “These synergies wouldn’t have matched better with anyone other than the Junglee Pictures team and developing this project with them has been a superb experience. I found this to be the perfect film to make my debut in Hindi cinema with, and we cannot wait to present all that is in the making.”

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures with story and screenplay written by Binky Mendez alongside Balaji Mohan.