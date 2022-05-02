‘Composing and acting in Luck Illa Maamey was fun’

The latest music video of Luck Illa Maamey has clocked 2 million views on the internet. AniVee, the composer and one of the lead actors of the song tells DT Next that the idea started off at the beach. “The director of this song, Sanmargan and I were munching puffed rice sitting in the beach and there is a line in the song that mentions about Titanic. We put that out as a reel on Instagram, which garnered responses from celebrities. Then we developed the concept in different dimensions,” AniVee said.

The song that is about a breakup is still a fun number and cracks us up with the presence of YouTuber, Prankster Rahul, AniVee and Pragathi Shankar. “We first wanted to do it in the backdrop of a pub. Then we thought it could have the backdrop of the sea with Rahul as the mermaid. However, we finalised that the song would take place in the hospital while Rahul plays a doctor. Sanmargan is a person who is wired differently. The way he thinks is so different. When I asked him if we should go with the concept of a guy who breaks up with his girlfriend and is admitted to the hospital after consuming poison, he said no the boy is admitted after swallowing a phone. People in Saregama and Cut To Cut laughed out loud when they listened to the concept and supported us,” he said with a laugh.

AniVee has acted and composed the song. “I enjoyed both to the fullest but not the people on the sets. It took a lot of takes for me to get it right and Rahul was kneeling down for hours together. He went home that day with a back pain,” he said.