Adhik pens heartfelt thank you note on Ajith’s b’day
Chennai: Director Adhik Ravichandran thanked actor Ajith on the latter’s birthday on Sunday for pushing him to believe and dream bigger than he actually could.
Taking to Twitter, Adhik said: “Dear sir, Thank you for changing my thought process, film genres, for pushing me to believe and dream much bigger than I can. (you are the) Biggest reason for me to write and start a big budget film Mark Antony, a genre shift for me from my previous films.
"Thank you for inspiring me sir, your love and kindness towards me has always been my biggest gift in life. Love you sir. Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar sir. The word ‘Thank you’ is not enough.” (sic)
Adhik played a pivotal role in the Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai.
He is now directing actor Vishal’s much-awaited action entertainer Mark Antony.