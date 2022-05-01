Radhika Sarathkumar announces massive project with Chiranjeevi

For the time being, there is no clear picture of the project.

The creators are yet to reveal any additional information about the film or series.

Radaan is a production company founded by the actress.

Chiranjeevi and Radhika have worked together in movies like 'Goodachari No.1', 'Puli- Bebbuli', 'Jwala', 'Hero', 'Abhilasha', 'Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu', 'Mondi Ghatam, and many others in the past.

This news comes as an exciting element for their fans now that the duo is collaborating on a large project.