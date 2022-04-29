Legendary director Majid Majidi lauds Tamil film Akka Kuruvi

Chennai: At the audio launch of the Tamil children film Akka Kuruvi, director Saamy revealed that legendary Iranian director Majid Majidi had sent a letter of appreciation for the team. Akka Kuruvi is the Tamil adaptation of Majidi’s Children of Heaven (1997). In the letter Majidi said, “Akka Kuruvi has done justice to Children of Heaven. It is touching as well and I love the way the story has been made to suit the Indian audience. I enjoyed Isaignani ilaIyaraaja’s music a lot and it has added more element to the film. I wish I could make it to Chennai for the pre-release of Akka Kuruvi and I wish success to the team.” The film, jointly produced by Madurai Muthu Movies and Kanavu Thozhirsalai will hit the screens on May 6.