Veteran actor Salim Ghouse passes away at 70

Chennai: Actor Salim Ghouse who is known for portraying villain roles in Tamil cinema, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 70. The actor was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday night.

He is known for his roles of Sakkara Goundar in Vijayakanth’s Chinna Goundar and Vedanayakkam in Vijay’s Vettaikaaran. He has played pivotal roles in Kamal Haasan’s Vettri Vizha and Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda. The actor’s posthumous release will be Andrea Jeremiah’s Kaa. Apart from Tamil films, the actor has worked across Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages as well.

He was born and raised in Chennai and did his schooling as Chirstchurch School and his bachelors in Presidency College. Salim was also a well-known personality in the theatre fraternity. His popular work include, The Perfect Murder, The Deceivers, and The Maharaja’s Daughter.