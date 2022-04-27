Deepika Padukone to be part of Cannes 2022 Film Festival jury

Cannes [France]: Whoa! Deepika Padukone will represent India at 75th Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members.

On Tuesday night, Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the competition member jury who will select the winners of this year's Palme d'Or honors and Bollywood diva Deepika is a part of it.

Deepika, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, shared the news with her fans and followers by sharing her picture with the images of other jury members including Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier.