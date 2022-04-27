'Buy Naragasooran & release it': Karthick Naren's request to Elon Musk

Tamil Filmmaker Karthick Naren put out a sarcastic story on his Instagram handle taking a dig at the producer of the film.

The young director shared a screenshot of Dave Smith's Twitter conversation with Musk where Smith asked Elon Musk to buy Twitter when the latter said he loved the microblogging site.

Smith said the exchange still haunts him.

Naren, whose Naragasooran's release was stalled for a long time, asked Musk to buy his film and release it before leaving for Mars.

On numerous occasions, Karthick Naren hasn't minced words in expressing discontent about Gautham Vasudev Menon --- the producer of the film --- for not ensuring the film's release. Naragasooran is the second film in Karthick Naren's thriller trilogy, the first one being Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

Naragasooran began rolling on 2017 with Gautham Vasudev Menon and Badri Kasthuri jointly bankrolling the film. The long-finished film is still unreleased due to financial constraints.