‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ cleared for release with U/A certificate

The film has triggered huge interest among both audiences and critics as it has Nayanthara and Samantha working together for the first time.

Recently, a trailer released by the film unit garnered a whopping 10 Million views on YouTube, an indication of the huge expectations from the film.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. While Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film, Samantha plays Khatija.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.