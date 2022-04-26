Cinema

‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ cleared for release with U/A certificate

Rowdy Pictures, the firm producing the film, confirmed the news by tweeting about it. It tweeted, "'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' censored U/A. Releasing Worldwide on April 28."
‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ cleared for release with U/A certificate
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Poster (IANS)
IANS

Chennai: Director Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited romantic comedy 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

Rowdy Pictures, the firm producing the film, confirmed the news by tweeting about it. It tweeted, "'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' censored U/A. Releasing Worldwide on April 28."

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Poster (IANS)
Trailer of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' out now

The film has triggered huge interest among both audiences and critics as it has Nayanthara and Samantha working together for the first time.

Recently, a trailer released by the film unit garnered a whopping 10 Million views on YouTube, an indication of the huge expectations from the film.

In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo, which is actually an acronym for Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran. While Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film, Samantha plays Khatija.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

Vijay Sethupathi
Vignesh Shivan
Samantha
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal
Actress Nayanthara
U/A certificate

Related Stories

No stories found.