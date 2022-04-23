Priyanka Mohan onboard as heroine for Jayam Ravi 30

CHENNAI: Last month, Screen Scene Studio the producers of Jayam Ravi’s 30th film aka JR30 officially announced the project. The film will be directed by M Rajesh and will have its music by Harris Jeyaraj.

While it was widely reported that Keerthy Suresh has been finalised the heroine, the exclusive update we have is that actress Priyanka Mohan has been confirmed to play the heroine. “The actress signed the dotted lines recently and an official announcement on this is expected to be made in the coming days. It is a single heroine subject and she plays the solo female lead in JR30. The shoot of the film will most likely go on floors in June. The role will be in contrast to what she has done in Doctor and Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan,” says a tinseltown source to DT Next.

There were also reports that the actress is a part of Thalaivar 169 that will have Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. However, there is no confirmation or a denial on that front. Priyanka Mohan, who made her debut in Tamil with Doctor has tasted consecutive successes with the Sivakarthikeyan film as well as Etharkkum Thunindhavan. She awaits the release of Don in which she plays the heroine to Sivakarthikeyan for the second time. Directed by Cibi Chakravarthy will hit the screens on May 13.