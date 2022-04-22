Saani Kaayidham's teaser is out, to premiere worldwide on May 6

Director Selvaraghavan’s acting debut Saani Kaayidham will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 6 as the glimpse of the movie was released today by the OTT platform.

Taking to Twitter, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go!" on the release of Teaser of SaaniKaayidham. She also mentioned, "Here’s Presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from #SaaniKaayidham."