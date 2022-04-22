Saani Kaayidham's teaser is out, to premiere worldwide on May 6

Director Selvaraghavan’s acting debut Saani Kaayidham will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 6 as the glimpse of the movie was released today by the OTT platform.
Taking to Twitter, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go!" on the release of Teaser of SaaniKaayidham. She also mentioned, "Here’s Presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from #SaaniKaayidham."
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Selvaraghavan plays the character of Sangaiah while Keerthy Suresh plays Ponni in the film.
The film is also reported to have been certified ‘A’ for its violence and obscene language.
The first look of the film was released a year ago and received an overwhelming response.