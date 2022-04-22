Kareena Kapoor asks fans for suggestions as she plans changing her hair colour

Mumbai: Summers are here, and it's the best time to experiment with hair looks. Well! Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up to bring up some new trends in the town. The 41-year-old actor never forgets to treat her fans with her engaging captions.

The 'Jab We Met' star in her latest picture can be seen "staring" while she wonders about changing her hair colour. She took to her Instagram page and questioned her fans for "Any suggestions?"

In the picture, Kareena is spotted donning a spring-pink dress with golden hoops while she was getting her hair done by her hairstylist.