SK kicked about playing a college student for the first time in Don: Cibi Chakravarthy

All I can say now is that I am hoping Don doesn’t disappoint the audience,” he begins. Except for the songs, Jalabulajangu and Bae, fans of Sivakarthikeyan haven’t gotten a sneak-peek into the film. Cibi has happy news for them. “We have planned all our promotions starting from April 25 and there will be enough and more promo for the audience and SK fans,” adds the director. The story is said to revolve around a college campus in which Sivakarthikeyan plays a student while SJ Suryah plays a professor. “Don doesn’t entirely take place inside the campus. It has other elements and backdrop as well. It is packaged with fun, sentiment and emotions that the script required. Sivakarthikeyan was kicked about playing a college student for the first time and that is what intrigued him about the script,” he opens up.

Divulging more about the story, Cibi says, “SK plays the character of Chakravarthy. It is inspired from a few incidents that happened when I was a student. The story is about a mischievous student, who pranks people around him and a professor who wants to put him in his place.”

Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, SJ Suryah plays a professor, which is a first for him. Unlike a doctor, or a cop a professor’s character comes with its own limitations. “Though SJ Suryah’s character has such limitations it is diametrically opposite to what he did in Maanaadu. We have played around his characterisation well within the given space,” Cibi opens up. Apart from Jalabulanjangu and Bae, Cibi reveals that Don’s album has three more songs. “We have five songs and we will have to see how they fit in the film. We have packed the film tightly so that songs won’t look forced,” he remarks.

Shooting in the middle of the pandemic was a great learning curve for Cibi. “Be it a debutant like me or a seasoned director, working in COVID was something new to all of us. We are now well-equipped to make good films under normal conditions,” concludes the director.