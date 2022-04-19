Cinema

Shah Rukh Khan's next film with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki

Taapsee Pannu will join the team as female lead and the film will release on December 22, 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan's next film with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Dunki' video announcementScreengrab from the video
Online Desk

Chennai: After Pathaan, Actor Shah Rukh Khan has announced that he will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for next project titled as 'Dunki'

The actor shared a video on Instagram, announcing his collaboration with Rajkumar for his next project. Taapsee Pannu will join the team as female lead and the film will release on December 22, 2023.

The actor wrote, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

Bollywood movies
Shah Rukh Khan
Actress Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
Dunki
Dunki movie date
Rajkumar Hirani
Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movies

Related Stories

No stories found.