Sarjun’s Burqa nominated in three categories at NYIFF

Chennai: Director Sarjun K M’s upcoming film, Burqa, featuring actors Kalaiarasan and Mirnaa in the lead, has been nominated in three categories at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

The film, which has been produced by SKLS Galaxy Mall Productions and Madras Stories, is one of the official selections for Best film. The lead pair of Kalaiarasan and Mirnaa have been nominated in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories as well.

Shooting of the film was completed in November 2021 and it has been doing rounds in various film festivals from December 2021. “We shot for it in the middle of the pandemic. We made Burqa specifically aimed at film festivals and not for theatres. We have sent it for various film festivals and NYIFF is the first nomination that we have received,” Sarjun told DT Next.

The Airaa director also revealed that the film was made on a shoestring budget. “We made the film at 1/4th of a normal film’s budget. Actors and techinicians took minimum salary for the project. For a movie to attain global recognition the budget as well as content should be well-balanced to succeed,” he remarked.

Burqa will have its World Premiere at the 2022 edition of the NYIFF later this month.

The film has cinematography by G Balamurugan and music by R Sivatmikha.

Editing for the film is by B Pravin Baaskar and styling and costumes are by Meenakshi Shreedharan.