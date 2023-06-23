Police to auction 40 abandoned two-wheelers

CHENNAI: Over 40 abandoned two-wheelers recovered from Vandalur Otteri police station limits would be auctioned on July first week, police said on Thursday.

The police recovered over 40 two-wheelers abandoned on the roadside from the Vandalur Otteri police limits. The police have decided to auction the recovered vehicles as no one has come to claim the vehicles. The people who are interested in participating in the auction should apply by producing their ID proof and GST number at the Otteri police station and paying Rs 500 on June 24.

The people who had applied can participate in the auction at the Otteri police station on July 4th at 10 am. The people who opt to buy the vehicle at the auction should pay the money on that day itself. After paying the full amount, the invoice will be given, after which they can take the vehicle with them.