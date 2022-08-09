Chess Olympiad 2022

Final round: India 'A' team under women & open face USA

Under the women's category, India A is playing against USA, India B against Slovakia, and India C against Kazakhstan.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated final matches of the 44th Chess Olympiad is under way and women's A team that pulled off a 3.5-0.5 win against Kazakhstan in yesterday's round 10, emerged as sole leader in the women's category grabbing the leading spot with 17 points and India A team under open category that secured a 2.5-1.5 victory against Iran yesterday, both the teams are playing against the USA today.

Chess Olympiad to conclude today

Under the open category, India A is playing against USA, India B against Germany, and India C against Kazakhstan.

Chess Olympiad closing ceremony: Traffic diversions in Chennai

Meanwhile, in the Open section, India A secured a 2.5-1.5 victory against Iran. Vidit Gujrathi and SL Narayanan scored the victories for India while Arjun Erigaisi drew his encounter. Pentala Harikrishna ended on the losing side. The other two Indian teams in the Open section, India B and India C, settled for a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan and Slovakia respectively.

D Gukesh, who had been going great guns with a fantastic 8.5/9, suffered his first defeat of the event when he lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov in an intense game.

Armenia and Uzbekistan have emerged as joint leaders in the open section with 17 points each while India A, India B and USA are in second place with 16 points each.

‘Plans in place to hold more events in India’

