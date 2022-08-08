Chess Olympiad closing ceremony: Traffic diversions in Chennai

CHENNAI: Public intending to reach MGR Chennai Central railway station on Tuesday are advised to plan their travel as slow traffic movement is expected on roads leading to the station as Chennai Traffic police have announced diversions near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday for the closing ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad.

The closing ceremony will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, Raja Muthiaha Salai, Periamet from 3 pm.