Chess Olympiad 2022

Chess Olympiad closing ceremony: Traffic diversions in Chennai

The closing ceremony will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, Raja Muthiaha Salai, Periamet from 3 pm.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Public intending to reach MGR Chennai Central railway station on Tuesday are advised to plan their travel as slow traffic movement is expected on roads leading to the station as Chennai Traffic police have announced diversions near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday for the closing ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad.

The closing ceremony will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, Raja Muthiaha Salai, Periamet from 3 pm.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin and state Ministers, renowned chess players all over the world are expected to be part of the event.

“Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to maintain the traffic. However, it is expected that there would be slow movement of traffic at EVR Periyar Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiaha Salai and the areas in and around Jawaharlal Nehru indoor Stadium,” said an official release from Chennai police.

Vehicles from Puliyanthope intending to proceed to Periamet will be diverted at Choolai Roundana towards Choolai High Road. Similarly, vehicles coming from Hunters Road via EVK Sampath Road towards Vepery High Road will be diverted at Jeremiah Road junction towards Doveton.

Similarly, commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Kuralagam junction, Mint Street, Wall Tax Road, Moolakothalam to reach Vyasarpadi flyover to reach their destination.

