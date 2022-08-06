Faroe Islands player sports Messi’s PSG jersey

CHENNAI: Faroe Islands Open team player Hogni Egilstoft Nielsen made heads turn at the venue in Mahabalipuram on Saturday as he turned up for the eighth round of the Chess Olympiad in a Paris Saint Germain jersey with ‘Messi 30’ on the back.

Talking to DT Next, Hogni said that he is a fan of Argentina and PSG superstar Messi, but added that it was not the reason behind sporting the T-shirt. Then, why did he wear PSG’s ‘blue’ (the Ligue 1 club’s home kit) at the Olympiad?

“I am not wearing it because of Messi or PSG. We have only two pairs of uniform. The other one is dirty (laughs). I am comfortable wearing it (the jersey) for an event like the Olympiad,” said Hogni, who is a machineman back home.

“I had the T-shirt with me. I randomly selected it. That is why [I wore it],” added the 25-year-old Hogni, who attracted a lot of eyeballs. The Faroe Islands Open team may not grab the headlines with its performances at the Olympiad, but Hogni has done so courtesy of his attire.