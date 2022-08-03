Square Off: Playing chess the smart way

CHENNAI: Chess is often associated with mental quickness and intelligence. Now, the cerebral game has got smarter with Square Off.
Square Off is into manufacturing chess boards with a technological novelty to take the game to the next generation. It is an Indian company based out of the USA.
Talking to DT Next, Naveen, the Indian partner of the firm has some interesting stuff to share about the value additions to this ancient board game. "We are the manufacturers of the world's smartest chess boards, we have two kinds of boards that are designed to cater to different levels of players," he said.
There are two versions, the Square Off Grand Kingdom and Square Off Pro. "The Grand Kingdom can be played in two modes -- automatic and manual. It carries the advantage of replaying the moves. Also, this version provides AI-based difficulty levels up to 20," Naveen added.
Naveen next talked about the Square Off Pro dedicated to professional players. Enumerating its features and advantages he said, "The Pro version, unlike the Grand Kingdom which is made to cater to beginners and intermediaries, is for professional players. The board is rollable, hence, it is easy to carry. The version also provides big pieces. Its portability enables players to practice before their games at the venue."
