Square Off: Playing chess the smart way

CHENNAI: Chess is often associated with mental quickness and intelligence. Now, the cerebral game has got smarter with Square Off.

Square Off is into manufacturing chess boards with a technological novelty to take the game to the next generation. It is an Indian company based out of the USA.

Talking to DT Next, Naveen, the Indian partner of the firm has some interesting stuff to share about the value additions to this ancient board game. "We are the manufacturers of the world's smartest chess boards, we have two kinds of boards that are designed to cater to different levels of players," he said.