Chessable CEO van der Velde, the latest ‘food reviewer’ in town

“It was funny. The day we arrived (July 27), we were very late. I asked our driver ‘Max’ if he knew a vegetarian place close by. Once we reached Mahabalipuram, he stopped at A2B (Adyar Ananda Bhavan). The food was so good. I told my teammates: ‘Wow! The food is really good. We should go there.’ I brought the whole team to the same restaurant the next day (July 28). That is when we clicked the picture and posted it online,” van der Velde explained the story behind the viral tweet.