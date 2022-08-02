Kannappan family back home from Hong Kong, thanks to Olympiad

CHENNAI: The Kannappan family is back home – Tamil Nadu – thanks to the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

The senior Kannappans – Perichiappan and Sigappi – who hail from Devakottai in the Sivaganga district are part of the Hong Kong contingent along with their 13-year-old son Thanneermalai.

While Sigappi and Thanneermalai are competing in the Women’s and Open section respectively, Perichiappan is the head of the Hong Kong delegation.

At the beginning of a conversation with DT Next on Monday, Perichiappan, the treasurer of the Hong Kong Chess Federation, said: “Tamil nalla paesuvaen (I speak well in Tamil).” Those three words suggested that he felt at home. He then added: “Both of us (referring to him and his wife) were brought up in Madurai. We moved to Hong Kong in 2005. We have been staying there for 17 years now.”

Sigappi, a Woman FIDE Master, revealed that she decided to make an Olympiad – over-the-board – comeback only because of the opportunity to play competitive chess in her land.

“I am a chess coach. I take breaks as a player. I represented Hong Kong in the 2016 Olympiad in Baku, Azerbaijan. I did not take part in the 2018 Olympiad at Batumi in Georgia although I was invited for it. When my federation asked me, I replied: ‘No’. I am competing here (the 44th Olympiad) since it is being hosted in our state,” explained Sigappi, who had played at the Under-14 and University levels before shifting base.

Meanwhile, Thanneermalai, who was introduced to the sport by his mother, is relishing the experience of ‘making moves’ at home.

“Things clicked in 2018 and I have been a professional since. As a youngster, it feels good to be at a huge event,” said Thanneermalai.

The Kannappans are representing their country of residence, but their hearts still beat for Tamil Nadu and India.