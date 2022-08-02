Chess Olympiad 2022

‘Adoptive’ mother Lotis ‘Key’ to Wesley’s rise over the years

“I first met her at a private dinner in Minnesota in 2013 (when he was at the university level). She was the one who convinced me to become a chess professional. Back then, I was only 19 years old and I was only in the top-100 in the world. Two years later, I reached the top-10. It (meeting her) is one of the best things to have happened in my life,” said World No.7 Wesley, an integral member of the top-seeded USA team in the Open section.