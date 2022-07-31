Chess Olympiad: Estonian player faints, rushed to hospital

MAMALLAPURAM: An Estonian chess player fainted on Sunday while playing at the 44th Chess Olympiad and was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be stable, said officials.

Kanep Meelis, 39, fainted while playing against his Jamaican opponent here,All India Chess Association (AICF) President, Dr Sanjay Kapoor, told IANS.

Meelis was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is stable.

The Estonian fainted at about 7 p.m. about four hours after the third round started.