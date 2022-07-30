Chess Olympiad 2022

Round 2 matches all set to begin: Details here

Under Open section in the first match of round 2, India A is facing Moldova. In the next one, India B is facing Estonia and India C is facing Mexico.
CHENNAI: The second round of the Chess Olympiad began with 3 matches at 3pm on Saturday.

Players:

India A: Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, S L Narayanan, Krishnan Sasikiran

India B: Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Adhiban B, Raunak Sadhwani

India C: Surya S Ganguly, S P Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, Karthikeyan Murali

Under Women's section of the event, the matches are between India vs Argentina, Turkey vs Ukraine, Georgia vs Lithuania, Croatia vs Poland, France vs Egypt, Finland vs Azerbaijan, USA vs Uzbekistan, Denmark vs Germany, Armenia vs Norway and Belgium vs Kazakhstan.

