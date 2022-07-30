Hungarian officials at venue to learn about hosting Olympiad

The Hungarian officials are “learning” the A to Z of hosting an Olympiad, especially by observing what is around them.

“We arrived here on Thursday. We have seen everything, preparation for most part. The accreditation process...the placement of tents.. the venue and the hotels.. transfers (movement) from and to the hotels.. organising buses and cars.. Well, the online process like registration.. safety and cloak rooms... we are in the middle of the [entire] process... we are also talking to the FIDE about the medical stuff and doping tests.. how they take care of safety...and how they do the pairings for the Olympiad,” Kapas explained.

The Hungarian Chess Federation officials are yet to pick the brains of the AICF office-bearers, who have stunned one and all by hosting the Olympiad at short notice.

“We had a few moments with them. They are busy now. We will talk more in the coming days,” said Kapas.