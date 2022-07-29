Kapas visits Chennai as Hungary gears up to host next Olympiad

CHENNAI: Robert Kapas, Hungarian Chess Federation secretary general, is on a visit to Mahabalipuram for the 44th Chess Olympiad as his nation will host the next edition of the global event in Budapest in 2024.

"We will organise the next Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, in 2024. We are here for an observer programme and to see how to organise an Olympiad," he said.

Kapas said he has learned both good things and bad things so far. "Altogether, it is beautiful. It is good that the whole of Chennai and its neighbourhood is a part of the Olympiad. The last man in the street knows that the Olympiad is happening here. We are also happy to see the enthusiasm that surrounds chess here," Kapas added.

"We are here to observe the accreditation process, placement of the tents, the venue and hotels, transfers (movement) from and to the hotels, transportation and registration. We are in the middle of the process and are also talking to FIDE about the medical stuff and doping tests. We are observing how the organisers take care of safety and how they do the pairings for the event," he said, as Hungary is gearing up to host the international event.

Kapas has had a few moments with the All India Chess Federation officials. "The officials are busy now. We will talk more in the coming days," Kapas concluded.