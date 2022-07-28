Modi hails 44th Chess Olympiad event as "special" tourney

The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here.

The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.

Some of the game's biggest names will match their wits. The Torch relay, after traversing 75 cities in the past 40 days will reach the venue before the official opening.

Modi said he was looking forward to being in the city for the inauguration of the event.