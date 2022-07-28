'An indoor game I love the most': Rajinikanth wishes chess minds

CHENNAI: As a sweet surprise, actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the chess minds who will be participating in the 44th Chess Olympiad, that is all set to begin today. The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mahabalipuram, about 50 km from here.

"#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless," the actor wrote along with a picture of him playing chess.

Check his post here: