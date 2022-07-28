'An indoor game I love the most': Rajinikanth wishes chess minds

CHENNAI: As a sweet surprise, actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the chess minds who will be participating in the 44th Chess Olympiad, that is all set to begin today. The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mahabalipuram, about 50 km from here.
"#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless," the actor wrote along with a picture of him playing chess.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad today, with the marquee event being hosted by India for the first time.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur among others will be present during the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in the city.
The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.
