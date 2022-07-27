Promoting chess, TN style: Midair game by students

CHENNAI: Even as chess fever gripped the entire State, government school students were taken on a free air trip from Chennai to Bengaluru on Wednesday, wherein they played chess mid-air.

As many as 149 students, including 73 girls, along with three teachers, flew in a special flight from Chennai to Bengaluru. The students were winners of various chess competitions conducted by the State government across Tamil Nadu as part of the Chess Olympiad. Before boarding the flight, students interacted with Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, School Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.