Chess Olympiad 2022

In pics: Torch rally from Presidency College to Nehru Stadium

38 torches from all districts in Tamil Nadu will reach the Presidency College ground and will proceed to Nehru Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.
Udhayanidhi stalin handing over the torch to Viswanathan Anand
Udhayanidhi stalin handing over the torch to Viswanathan AnandImage credit: Justin
CHENNAI: The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad arrived at Presidency College ground today around 5pm.

Chess Olympiad: Motorists can avoid these roads tomorrow

The torch rally is scheduled to pass through Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, Central Alight Point, PLC Junction, Raja Muthiah Salai, and reach Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The Chess Olympiad is scheduled to commence in Mamallapuram from July 28 onwards.

Checkout the pictures here:

